$306.60 one-time/non-refundable Admin Acct Setup fee due at move-in. City taxes added to all fees and rent. Max 3 Pets, $250 pet fee per pet. $35 Pet Rent charged monthly. $19.95/month Smart Home and $9.95/month ConService fee to be paid by tenant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2323 E MITCHELL Drive have any available units?
2323 E MITCHELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 E MITCHELL Drive have?
Some of 2323 E MITCHELL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 E MITCHELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2323 E MITCHELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 E MITCHELL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 E MITCHELL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2323 E MITCHELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2323 E MITCHELL Drive offers parking.
Does 2323 E MITCHELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 E MITCHELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 E MITCHELL Drive have a pool?
No, 2323 E MITCHELL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2323 E MITCHELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2323 E MITCHELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 E MITCHELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 E MITCHELL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)