2322 West Cheery Lynn Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2322 West Cheery Lynn Road

2322 W Cheery Lynn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2322 W Cheery Lynn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,456 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road have any available units?
2322 West Cheery Lynn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road have?
Some of 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road currently offering any rent specials?
2322 West Cheery Lynn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road is pet friendly.
Does 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road offer parking?
Yes, 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road offers parking.
Does 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road have a pool?
No, 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road does not have a pool.
Does 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road have accessible units?
No, 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 West Cheery Lynn Road does not have units with dishwashers.

