All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2319 West Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2319 West Wood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2319 West Wood Drive

2319 West Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2319 West Wood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,802 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 West Wood Drive have any available units?
2319 West Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 West Wood Drive have?
Some of 2319 West Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 West Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2319 West Wood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 West Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 West Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2319 West Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2319 West Wood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2319 West Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 West Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 West Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2319 West Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 2319 West Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2319 West Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 West Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 West Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College