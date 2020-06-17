Brand New family home in a wonderful gated community with a lot of amenities. Enjoy the proximity to South Mountain hiking trails. Community has playgrounds and pools. Spectacular VIEW's of Downtown Phoenix and South Mountain. This is a MUST SEE HOME.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2319 E HARWELL Road have any available units?
2319 E HARWELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 E HARWELL Road have?
Some of 2319 E HARWELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 E HARWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2319 E HARWELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.