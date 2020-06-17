All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2319 E HARWELL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2319 E HARWELL Road
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

2319 E HARWELL Road

2319 E Harwell Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2319 E Harwell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Brand New family home in a wonderful gated community with a lot of amenities. Enjoy the proximity to South Mountain hiking trails. Community has playgrounds and pools. Spectacular VIEW's of Downtown Phoenix and South Mountain. This is a MUST SEE HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 E HARWELL Road have any available units?
2319 E HARWELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 E HARWELL Road have?
Some of 2319 E HARWELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 E HARWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2319 E HARWELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 E HARWELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 2319 E HARWELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2319 E HARWELL Road offer parking?
No, 2319 E HARWELL Road does not offer parking.
Does 2319 E HARWELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 E HARWELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 E HARWELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 2319 E HARWELL Road has a pool.
Does 2319 E HARWELL Road have accessible units?
No, 2319 E HARWELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 E HARWELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 E HARWELL Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College