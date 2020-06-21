2316 E WAYLAND Drive

Amenities

Very nice 4 bedroom home with loft, side-entry garage. Just steps away from community pool and playground. Kitchen features beautiful cherry cabinets, granite counters, and black appliances. Cherry laminate floors in living room, stairs and loft. Carpet in bedrooms only. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included. Extra large walk-in master closet area. Fenced yard with covered patio and low-maintenance gravel back yard. The association maintains the front yard. Pets OK with pet deposit and approval of landlord. Tenant should be willing to begin lease immediately. Sorry no Section 8