Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:11 PM

2316 E WAYLAND Drive

2316 East Wayland Drive · (480) 242-4281
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2316 East Wayland Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1743 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very nice 4 bedroom home with loft, side-entry garage. Just steps away from community pool and playground. Kitchen features beautiful cherry cabinets, granite counters, and black appliances. Cherry laminate floors in living room, stairs and loft. Carpet in bedrooms only. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included. Extra large walk-in master closet area. Fenced yard with covered patio and low-maintenance gravel back yard. The association maintains the front yard. Pets OK with pet deposit and approval of landlord. Tenant should be willing to begin lease immediately. Sorry no Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 E WAYLAND Drive have any available units?
2316 E WAYLAND Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 E WAYLAND Drive have?
Some of 2316 E WAYLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 E WAYLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 E WAYLAND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 E WAYLAND Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 E WAYLAND Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2316 E WAYLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2316 E WAYLAND Drive does offer parking.
Does 2316 E WAYLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2316 E WAYLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 E WAYLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2316 E WAYLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 2316 E WAYLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 E WAYLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 E WAYLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 E WAYLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
