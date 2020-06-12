Rent Calculator
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM
2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive
2315 West Shaw Butte Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2315 West Shaw Butte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have any available units?
2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have?
Some of 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive offers parking.
Does 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have a pool?
No, 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 W SHAW BUTTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
