Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD

2312 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

2312 West Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
- 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport. RV parking on side. Extra room in back, fresh paint inside, New carpet, Desert landscaping in front. No HOA!
23ave North of Cactus, Call Peak to see inside 602-230-2444

(RLNE3261697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD have any available units?
2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD currently offering any rent specials?
2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD pet-friendly?
No, 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD offer parking?
Yes, 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD offers parking.
Does 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD have a pool?
No, 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD does not have a pool.
Does 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD have accessible units?
No, 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
