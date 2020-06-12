- 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport. RV parking on side. Extra room in back, fresh paint inside, New carpet, Desert landscaping in front. No HOA! 23ave North of Cactus, Call Peak to see inside 602-230-2444
(RLNE3261697)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD have any available units?
2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD currently offering any rent specials?
2312 W. CHARTER OAK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.