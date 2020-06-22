All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2309 N 28TH Street

2309 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2309 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled Townhouse for rent. New flooring tile/carpet, new cabinets, new counter tops, new paint Interior laundry, w/d hookup, covered parking, private patio. Move in Special!!! TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL FACTS AND FIGURES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 N 28TH Street have any available units?
2309 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 2309 N 28TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2309 N 28TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2309 N 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2309 N 28TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2309 N 28TH Street does offer parking.
Does 2309 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 N 28TH Street have a pool?
No, 2309 N 28TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2309 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2309 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 N 28TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
