Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2302 W CACTUS Road
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

2302 W CACTUS Road

2302 West Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

2302 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom home. Neutral tile floors through out the house. Both bedrooms have tile floors, mirror closet doors and ceiling lights and fans. Corian kitchen countertops and off white cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 W CACTUS Road have any available units?
2302 W CACTUS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 W CACTUS Road have?
Some of 2302 W CACTUS Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 W CACTUS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2302 W CACTUS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 W CACTUS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2302 W CACTUS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2302 W CACTUS Road offer parking?
Yes, 2302 W CACTUS Road offers parking.
Does 2302 W CACTUS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 W CACTUS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 W CACTUS Road have a pool?
No, 2302 W CACTUS Road does not have a pool.
Does 2302 W CACTUS Road have accessible units?
No, 2302 W CACTUS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 W CACTUS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 W CACTUS Road has units with dishwashers.
