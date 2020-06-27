2302 W CACTUS Road

Beautiful remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom home. Neutral tile floors through out the house. Both bedrooms have tile floors, mirror closet doors and ceiling lights and fans. Corian kitchen countertops and off white cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
