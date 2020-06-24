Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2302 N 30TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2302 N 30TH Place
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2302 N 30TH Place
2302 North 30th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2302 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have any available units?
2302 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2302 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 2302 N 30TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2302 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2302 N 30TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2302 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2302 N 30TH Place offers parking.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 N 30TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have a pool?
No, 2302 N 30TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2302 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
