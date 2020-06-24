All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2302 N 30TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2302 N 30TH Place
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:11 PM

2302 N 30TH Place

2302 North 30th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2302 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 N 30TH Place have any available units?
2302 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 2302 N 30TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2302 N 30TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2302 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2302 N 30TH Place offers parking.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 N 30TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have a pool?
No, 2302 N 30TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2302 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College