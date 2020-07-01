All apartments in Phoenix
2301 West San Miguel Avenue

Location

2301 West San Miguel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and granite counter tops! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Now offering $250 off!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 West San Miguel Avenue have any available units?
2301 West San Miguel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 West San Miguel Avenue have?
Some of 2301 West San Miguel Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 West San Miguel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2301 West San Miguel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 West San Miguel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 West San Miguel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2301 West San Miguel Avenue offer parking?
No, 2301 West San Miguel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2301 West San Miguel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 West San Miguel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 West San Miguel Avenue have a pool?
No, 2301 West San Miguel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2301 West San Miguel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2301 West San Miguel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 West San Miguel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 West San Miguel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

