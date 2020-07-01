2301 West San Miguel Avenue

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and granite counter tops! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



Now offering $250 off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.