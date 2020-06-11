Rent Calculator
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM
2301 N 28TH Street
2301 North 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2301 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is located upstairs. Two master suites. Rent includes water/sewer/trash. Covered parking. TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL FACTS AND FIGURES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 N 28TH Street have any available units?
2301 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2301 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 2301 N 28TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2301 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 N 28TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2301 N 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2301 N 28TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2301 N 28TH Street does offer parking.
Does 2301 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 N 28TH Street have a pool?
No, 2301 N 28TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2301 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.
