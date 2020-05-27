All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

2301 E ACOMA Drive

2301 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2301 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded and Move In Ready Home - 4 bedrooms + a den- 2 car garage - large backyard - NO HOA - Tile and Laminate Wood flooring throughout - Open Kitchen with large island - includes fridge, washer & dryer - Easy Application Process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
2301 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 2301 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2301 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2301 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2301 E ACOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 2301 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 E ACOMA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 E ACOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
