Upgraded and Move In Ready Home - 4 bedrooms + a den- 2 car garage - large backyard - NO HOA - Tile and Laminate Wood flooring throughout - Open Kitchen with large island - includes fridge, washer & dryer - Easy Application Process
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
2301 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 2301 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.