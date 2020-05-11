All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:36 PM

2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue

2300 E Campbell Ave · (480) 466-4917
Location

2300 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
new construction
Modern masterpiece! Concrete & steel condo with gorgeous views of Camelback Mtn. Chef-inspired kitchen with Bosch & LG S/S appliances, quartz counter-tops & hardwood flooring. Clever built- in Murphy bed & cabinetry. Living area offers walkout to balcony & spectacular views. Elegant Master BD with spa-like ensuite, complete with rain shower,Grohe fixtures, dual sinks, designer tile & glass backslash. Upgraded custom walk-in closet with built-in office. 2 secure undergroundparking stalls & storage unit included. Resort-style pool, outdoorkitchen, sundeck & gas fireplace, owner's lounge, rooftop deck, gym, package concierge, dog wash & bike storage. Close to Biltmore Fashion Park, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & restaurants. Beautifully furnished &equipped - turnkey option available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
