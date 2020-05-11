2300 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities
Modern masterpiece! Concrete & steel condo with gorgeous views of Camelback Mtn. Chef-inspired kitchen with Bosch & LG S/S appliances, quartz counter-tops & hardwood flooring. Clever built- in Murphy bed & cabinetry. Living area offers walkout to balcony & spectacular views. Elegant Master BD with spa-like ensuite, complete with rain shower,Grohe fixtures, dual sinks, designer tile & glass backslash. Upgraded custom walk-in closet with built-in office. 2 secure undergroundparking stalls & storage unit included. Resort-style pool, outdoorkitchen, sundeck & gas fireplace, owner's lounge, rooftop deck, gym, package concierge, dog wash & bike storage. Close to Biltmore Fashion Park, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & restaurants. Beautifully furnished &equipped - turnkey option available!