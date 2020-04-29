All apartments in Phoenix
2269 E Huntington Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2269 E Huntington Dr

2269 East Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2269 East Huntington Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL Remodeled Condominium South Mountain - Property Id: 134605

Beautifully Remodeled Condo. 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom/ 2 car tandem garage/washer dryer/private condo pool/ 2 open living spaces/ 2 story Copper Leaf community Rustic decor
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134605p
Property Id 134605

(RLNE5042928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2269 E Huntington Dr have any available units?
2269 E Huntington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2269 E Huntington Dr have?
Some of 2269 E Huntington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 E Huntington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2269 E Huntington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2269 E Huntington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2269 E Huntington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2269 E Huntington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2269 E Huntington Dr offers parking.
Does 2269 E Huntington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2269 E Huntington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2269 E Huntington Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2269 E Huntington Dr has a pool.
Does 2269 E Huntington Dr have accessible units?
No, 2269 E Huntington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2269 E Huntington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2269 E Huntington Dr has units with dishwashers.
