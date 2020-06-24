All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22630 N 43RD Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22630 N 43RD Place
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:09 AM

22630 N 43RD Place

22630 North 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22630 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desert Ridge. Remodeled. Amazing 4 Bedroom split floor plan in a quiet neighborhood. New easy to care for wood-look tile, beautiful berber carpet in 3 bedrooms, upgraded countertops, new kitchen sink and faucets, freshly painted inside and out. Open kitchen with gas cooktop, wall mounted oven and microwave, breakfast bar, eating area overlooking the beautiful backyard retreat. Large Master Bedroom with separate shower and tub, double sinks and very large walk in closet. 2nd Bedroom has built-in bookshelves, 4th Bedroom with double doors and a closed an be used as a Den/Office. Automatic watering system, desert landscaping in the front yard and grass area in the backyard. Landscape maintenance provided by landlord. Landscape maintenance provided by landlord

Extended rear patio and additional raised interlocking paver corner deck with sitting area. Multiple window awnings, plus retractable patio awning. Bonus garage work/storage area and since. Plenty of storage inside and outside. Walking distance to A rated schools: Desert Trails Elementary;
Explorer Middle School; short drive to Pinnacle High School (A+ Rated - Best High Schools in U.S. Silver Award) . Walking distance to beautiful Cashman Park and Desert Ridge Marketplace, local multi-use lights paths for running/walking/biking; short drive to reach 11 Recreation Area. Minutes from 101 and 51. Trane A/C; Gas Furnace; Gas Water Heater. Garage door opener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22630 N 43RD Place have any available units?
22630 N 43RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22630 N 43RD Place have?
Some of 22630 N 43RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22630 N 43RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
22630 N 43RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22630 N 43RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 22630 N 43RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22630 N 43RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 22630 N 43RD Place offers parking.
Does 22630 N 43RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22630 N 43RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22630 N 43RD Place have a pool?
No, 22630 N 43RD Place does not have a pool.
Does 22630 N 43RD Place have accessible units?
No, 22630 N 43RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22630 N 43RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22630 N 43RD Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College