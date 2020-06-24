22630 N 43RD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Desert Ridge. Remodeled. Amazing 4 Bedroom split floor plan in a quiet neighborhood. New easy to care for wood-look tile, beautiful berber carpet in 3 bedrooms, upgraded countertops, new kitchen sink and faucets, freshly painted inside and out. Open kitchen with gas cooktop, wall mounted oven and microwave, breakfast bar, eating area overlooking the beautiful backyard retreat. Large Master Bedroom with separate shower and tub, double sinks and very large walk in closet. 2nd Bedroom has built-in bookshelves, 4th Bedroom with double doors and a closed an be used as a Den/Office. Automatic watering system, desert landscaping in the front yard and grass area in the backyard. Landscape maintenance provided by landlord. Landscape maintenance provided by landlord



Extended rear patio and additional raised interlocking paver corner deck with sitting area. Multiple window awnings, plus retractable patio awning. Bonus garage work/storage area and since. Plenty of storage inside and outside. Walking distance to A rated schools: Desert Trails Elementary;

Explorer Middle School; short drive to Pinnacle High School (A+ Rated - Best High Schools in U.S. Silver Award) . Walking distance to beautiful Cashman Park and Desert Ridge Marketplace, local multi-use lights paths for running/walking/biking; short drive to reach 11 Recreation Area. Minutes from 101 and 51. Trane A/C; Gas Furnace; Gas Water Heater. Garage door opener