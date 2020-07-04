COMING SOON!! 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM RENT TO OWN $2,620 PER MONTH AND $5,000 DOWN OR CA$H PRICE $430,000 - COMING SOON!! 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM RENT TO OWN $2,620 PER MONTH AND $5,000 DOWN OR CA$H PRICE $430,000
(RLNE5503605)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22609 N. 19TH WAY have any available units?
22609 N. 19TH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 22609 N. 19TH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
22609 N. 19TH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22609 N. 19TH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 22609 N. 19TH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 22609 N. 19TH WAY offer parking?
No, 22609 N. 19TH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 22609 N. 19TH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22609 N. 19TH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22609 N. 19TH WAY have a pool?
No, 22609 N. 19TH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 22609 N. 19TH WAY have accessible units?
No, 22609 N. 19TH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 22609 N. 19TH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 22609 N. 19TH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22609 N. 19TH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 22609 N. 19TH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
