Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:32 AM

2255 West Rose Garden Lane

2255 West Rose Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2255 West Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! The living room features beautiful tile flooring, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and a kitchen island! The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, natural light and a private bath! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 West Rose Garden Lane have any available units?
2255 West Rose Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 West Rose Garden Lane have?
Some of 2255 West Rose Garden Lane's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 West Rose Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2255 West Rose Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 West Rose Garden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 West Rose Garden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2255 West Rose Garden Lane offer parking?
No, 2255 West Rose Garden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2255 West Rose Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 West Rose Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 West Rose Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 2255 West Rose Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2255 West Rose Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 2255 West Rose Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 West Rose Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 West Rose Garden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

