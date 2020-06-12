2255 West Rose Garden Lane

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! The living room features beautiful tile flooring, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and a kitchen island! The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, natural light and a private bath! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.