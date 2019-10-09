2252 East Avenida Del Sol, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Mountaingate North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Open Floor plan neutral interior paint. Private back yard with play pool & grass, CDS location, Split master with walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Wood shutters on all windows. NOTE: multiple applications received....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street have any available units?
2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street have?
Some of 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street currently offering any rent specials?
2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.