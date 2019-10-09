All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street

2252 East Avenida Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

2252 East Avenida Del Sol, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Open Floor plan neutral interior paint. Private back yard with play pool & grass, CDS location, Split master with walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Wood shutters on all windows. NOTE: multiple applications received....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street have any available units?
2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street have?
Some of 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street currently offering any rent specials?
2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street pet-friendly?
No, 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street offer parking?
Yes, 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street offers parking.
Does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street have a pool?
Yes, 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street has a pool.
Does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street have accessible units?
No, 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 E Avenida Del Sol Street has units with dishwashers.
