All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue

225 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

225 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This quaint home with loads of charm and character, Vaulted ceilings, plan shelves andcozy fireplace. Very Large side yard and nice covered patio and bid back yard. 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have any available units?
225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College