Phoenix, AZ
225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
225 West Bluefield Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
225 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This quaint home with loads of charm and character, Vaulted ceilings, plan shelves andcozy fireplace. Very Large side yard and nice covered patio and bid back yard. 2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have any available units?
225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Prescott, AZ
