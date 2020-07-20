Rent Calculator
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road
2242 West Peak View Road
·
Location
2242 West Peak View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have any available units?
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road offer parking?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not offer parking.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
