Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

2242 W PEAK VIEW Road

2242 West Peak View Road · No Longer Available
Location

2242 West Peak View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have any available units?
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road offer parking?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not offer parking.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
