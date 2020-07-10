All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

2242 W PEAK VIEW Road

2242 W Peak View Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2242 W Peak View Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have any available units?
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
2242 W PEAK VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road offer parking?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not offer parking.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 W PEAK VIEW Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College