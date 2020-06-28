Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2242 S 63rd Dr.
Phoenix, AZ
2242 S 63rd Dr
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM
2242 S 63rd Dr
2242 South 63rd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2242 South 63rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Park at Terralea
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2242 S 63rd Dr have any available units?
2242 S 63rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2242 S 63rd Dr have?
Some of 2242 S 63rd Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2242 S 63rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2242 S 63rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 S 63rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2242 S 63rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2242 S 63rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2242 S 63rd Dr offers parking.
Does 2242 S 63rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 S 63rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 S 63rd Dr have a pool?
No, 2242 S 63rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2242 S 63rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 2242 S 63rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 S 63rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2242 S 63rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
