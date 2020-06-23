2240 W MORTEN Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unique 5 bed/3 bath in Central Phoenix for lease. NEW KITCHEN!!! Lots of space! All tile flooring. Washer/dryer hook-up. Enclosed/fenced backyard. Rent includes water/sewer/trash! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! Tenant to verify all facts and figures. Tenant responsible for landscaping.