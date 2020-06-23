All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2240 W MORTEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2240 W MORTEN Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 5:54 PM

2240 W MORTEN Avenue

2240 West Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2240 West Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unique 5 bed/3 bath in Central Phoenix for lease. NEW KITCHEN!!! Lots of space! All tile flooring. Washer/dryer hook-up. Enclosed/fenced backyard. Rent includes water/sewer/trash! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! Tenant to verify all facts and figures. Tenant responsible for landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
2240 W MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have?
Some of 2240 W MORTEN Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 W MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2240 W MORTEN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 W MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College