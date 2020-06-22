Rent Calculator
2240 W MORTEN Avenue
2240 W MORTEN Avenue
2240 W Morten Ave
No Longer Available
2240 W Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom on irrigated lot. Ceramic tile throughout. Small community, homey feel. MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! Tenant to verify all facts and figures.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
2240 W MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2240 W MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2240 W MORTEN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 W MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 W MORTEN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2240 W MORTEN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
