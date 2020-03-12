All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2240 E EDNA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2240 E EDNA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2240 E EDNA Avenue

2240 East Edna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2240 East Edna Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and Remodeled!Floors, Paint, Countertops=UpdatedConvenient to Shopping, Stores, Schools, Parks and Freeways...A Real Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have any available units?
2240 E EDNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have?
Some of 2240 E EDNA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 E EDNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2240 E EDNA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 E EDNA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2240 E EDNA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2240 E EDNA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 E EDNA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2240 E EDNA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2240 E EDNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 E EDNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College