Home
Phoenix, AZ
2240 E EDNA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2240 E EDNA Avenue
2240 East Edna Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2240 East Edna Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and Remodeled!Floors, Paint, Countertops=UpdatedConvenient to Shopping, Stores, Schools, Parks and Freeways...A Real Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have any available units?
2240 E EDNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have?
Some of 2240 E EDNA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2240 E EDNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2240 E EDNA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 E EDNA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2240 E EDNA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2240 E EDNA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 E EDNA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2240 E EDNA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2240 E EDNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 E EDNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 E EDNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
