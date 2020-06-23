All apartments in Phoenix
2233 W LAUREL Lane
2233 W LAUREL Lane

2233 West Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2233 West Laurel Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. new interior paint throughout, granite counter tops, family room and living room, eat-in dining and large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 W LAUREL Lane have any available units?
2233 W LAUREL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2233 W LAUREL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2233 W LAUREL Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 W LAUREL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2233 W LAUREL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2233 W LAUREL Lane offer parking?
No, 2233 W LAUREL Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2233 W LAUREL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 W LAUREL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 W LAUREL Lane have a pool?
No, 2233 W LAUREL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2233 W LAUREL Lane have accessible units?
No, 2233 W LAUREL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 W LAUREL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 W LAUREL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 W LAUREL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 W LAUREL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
