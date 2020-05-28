All apartments in Phoenix
2232 W DAVIS Road

2232 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

2232 West Davis Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Perfect 2 bed 2.5 bath home in a gated community with Pool & Spa, Bike / walking paths, Basketball Court, Multiple Playgrounds for kids, large perfectly manicured green areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have any available units?
2232 W DAVIS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 W DAVIS Road have?
Some of 2232 W DAVIS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 W DAVIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2232 W DAVIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 W DAVIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2232 W DAVIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road offer parking?
Yes, 2232 W DAVIS Road offers parking.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 W DAVIS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have a pool?
Yes, 2232 W DAVIS Road has a pool.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have accessible units?
No, 2232 W DAVIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 W DAVIS Road has units with dishwashers.

