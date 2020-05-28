Rent Calculator
2232 W DAVIS Road
2232 W DAVIS Road
2232 West Davis Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2232 West Davis Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Perfect 2 bed 2.5 bath home in a gated community with Pool & Spa, Bike / walking paths, Basketball Court, Multiple Playgrounds for kids, large perfectly manicured green areas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have any available units?
2232 W DAVIS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2232 W DAVIS Road have?
Some of 2232 W DAVIS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2232 W DAVIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2232 W DAVIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 W DAVIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2232 W DAVIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road offer parking?
Yes, 2232 W DAVIS Road offers parking.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 W DAVIS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have a pool?
Yes, 2232 W DAVIS Road has a pool.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have accessible units?
No, 2232 W DAVIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 W DAVIS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 W DAVIS Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
