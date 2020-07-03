All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2231 East Claire Drive

2231 East Claire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2231 East Claire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,678 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 East Claire Drive have any available units?
2231 East Claire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 East Claire Drive have?
Some of 2231 East Claire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 East Claire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2231 East Claire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 East Claire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 East Claire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2231 East Claire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2231 East Claire Drive offers parking.
Does 2231 East Claire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 East Claire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 East Claire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2231 East Claire Drive has a pool.
Does 2231 East Claire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2231 East Claire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 East Claire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 East Claire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

