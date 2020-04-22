All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2231 E LINCOLN Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2231 E LINCOLN Circle
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

2231 E LINCOLN Circle

2231 East Lincoln Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2231 East Lincoln Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
INCREDIBLE LOCATION. Very cute 3 bed/2 bath home. 2 car garage on a corner lot with a pool. Spilt floor plan. and a really fantastic kitchen. Close to Biltmore, Scottsdale, Hiking trailsfreeways and excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 E LINCOLN Circle have any available units?
2231 E LINCOLN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 E LINCOLN Circle have?
Some of 2231 E LINCOLN Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 E LINCOLN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2231 E LINCOLN Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 E LINCOLN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2231 E LINCOLN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2231 E LINCOLN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2231 E LINCOLN Circle offers parking.
Does 2231 E LINCOLN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 E LINCOLN Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 E LINCOLN Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2231 E LINCOLN Circle has a pool.
Does 2231 E LINCOLN Circle have accessible units?
No, 2231 E LINCOLN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 E LINCOLN Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 E LINCOLN Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College