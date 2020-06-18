Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2231 E JANICE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2231 E JANICE WAY
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2231 E JANICE WAY
2231 East Janice Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2231 East Janice Way, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NEW TO THE MARKET - NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT JOB, READY TO MOVE IN.
(RLNE2792590)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have any available units?
2231 E JANICE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2231 E JANICE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2231 E JANICE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 E JANICE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY offer parking?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have a pool?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College