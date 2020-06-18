All apartments in Phoenix
2231 E JANICE WAY
2231 E JANICE WAY

2231 East Janice Way · No Longer Available
Location

2231 East Janice Way, Phoenix, AZ 85022

NEW TO THE MARKET - NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT JOB, READY TO MOVE IN.

(RLNE2792590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have any available units?
2231 E JANICE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2231 E JANICE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2231 E JANICE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 E JANICE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY offer parking?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have a pool?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 E JANICE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 E JANICE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
