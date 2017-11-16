Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2230 N 42ND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2230 N 42ND Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2230 N 42ND Avenue
2230 North 42nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2230 North 42nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
EXCELLENT RENTAL ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC WITH HUGE LOT. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PRIVACY THIS RENTAL IS AVAILABLE TODAY. COME TAKE A LOOK AND MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2230 N 42ND Avenue have any available units?
2230 N 42ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2230 N 42ND Avenue have?
Some of 2230 N 42ND Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2230 N 42ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 N 42ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 N 42ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2230 N 42ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2230 N 42ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 2230 N 42ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2230 N 42ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 N 42ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 N 42ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 N 42ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 N 42ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 N 42ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 N 42ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 N 42ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College