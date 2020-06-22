All apartments in Phoenix
2229 West Fairmount Avenue
2229 West Fairmount Avenue

2229 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
2229 West Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Westwood Estates

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,624 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large closets, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2229 West Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
2229 West Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 West Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 2229 West Fairmount Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 West Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2229 West Fairmount Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 West Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 West Fairmount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2229 West Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2229 West Fairmount Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2229 West Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 West Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 West Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 2229 West Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2229 West Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2229 West Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 West Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 West Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
