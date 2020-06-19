All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2228 E Campbell Ave

2228 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2228 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Biltmore Condo - Cantera Fountains - Quiet & Safe - Property Id: 187626

SPECIAL RENTAL OFFER - Reduced Damage Deposit of $900. Owner pays for HOA dues, property taxes, home warranty water, sewer, and garbage. Deposits will be required for animals. Tenant responsible only for electricity and any desired communications. One year lease min., Reduced rental rates considered for longer term lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187626
Property Id 187626

(RLNE5387772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 E Campbell Ave have any available units?
2228 E Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 E Campbell Ave have?
Some of 2228 E Campbell Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 E Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2228 E Campbell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 E Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 E Campbell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2228 E Campbell Ave offer parking?
No, 2228 E Campbell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2228 E Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 E Campbell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 E Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 2228 E Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2228 E Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2228 E Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 E Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 E Campbell Ave has units with dishwashers.

