2228 E Campbell Ave

Amenities
Biltmore Condo - Cantera Fountains - Quiet & Safe - Property Id: 187626
SPECIAL RENTAL OFFER - Reduced Damage Deposit of $900. Owner pays for HOA dues, property taxes, home warranty water, sewer, and garbage. Deposits will be required for animals. Tenant responsible only for electricity and any desired communications. One year lease min., Reduced rental rates considered for longer term lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187626
Property Id 187626
(RLNE5387772)