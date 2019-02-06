All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

22237 N 45TH Place

22237 North 45th Place · No Longer Available
Location

22237 North 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Must see rental, excellent condition on a coveted corner lot, nestled in Desert Ridge. High ceilings add a light & open feel to this 4 bed, 3 bath house. Kitchen boasts all new stainless steel appliances, including built-in oven & microwave, new gas cooktop, 42 inch cabinets, pantry, center island, plus eat-in area that opens onto the family room. Oversized master suite with sitting area, full bath w/ tub & shower. Additional full bathroom w/dual sink for the kids. Ideal mother-inlaw set up w/bath on ground floor. Large family room has gas fireplace, wall mount for flat screen TV. Epoxy floor 3 car garage with built-ins and extra storage, and a fully equipped laundry room. Picturesque private backyard, covered patio & a pool with water & fire features. Landscape and pool maintenance incld.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22237 N 45TH Place have any available units?
22237 N 45TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22237 N 45TH Place have?
Some of 22237 N 45TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22237 N 45TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
22237 N 45TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22237 N 45TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 22237 N 45TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22237 N 45TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 22237 N 45TH Place offers parking.
Does 22237 N 45TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22237 N 45TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22237 N 45TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 22237 N 45TH Place has a pool.
Does 22237 N 45TH Place have accessible units?
No, 22237 N 45TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22237 N 45TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22237 N 45TH Place has units with dishwashers.

