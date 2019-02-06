22237 N 45TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Must see rental, excellent condition on a coveted corner lot, nestled in Desert Ridge. High ceilings add a light & open feel to this 4 bed, 3 bath house. Kitchen boasts all new stainless steel appliances, including built-in oven & microwave, new gas cooktop, 42 inch cabinets, pantry, center island, plus eat-in area that opens onto the family room. Oversized master suite with sitting area, full bath w/ tub & shower. Additional full bathroom w/dual sink for the kids. Ideal mother-inlaw set up w/bath on ground floor. Large family room has gas fireplace, wall mount for flat screen TV. Epoxy floor 3 car garage with built-ins and extra storage, and a fully equipped laundry room. Picturesque private backyard, covered patio & a pool with water & fire features. Landscape and pool maintenance incld.