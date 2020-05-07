Rent Calculator
2222 W Chambers St.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM
2222 W Chambers St.
2222 West Chambers Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2222 West Chambers Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Phoenix
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bed with wassher and dryer -
(RLNE5446083)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have any available units?
2222 W Chambers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2222 W Chambers St. currently offering any rent specials?
2222 W Chambers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 W Chambers St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 W Chambers St. is pet friendly.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. offer parking?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not offer parking.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have a pool?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not have a pool.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have accessible units?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
