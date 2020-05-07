All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2222 W Chambers St.

2222 West Chambers Street · No Longer Available
Location

2222 West Chambers Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Phoenix

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bed with wassher and dryer -

(RLNE5446083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 W Chambers St. have any available units?
2222 W Chambers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2222 W Chambers St. currently offering any rent specials?
2222 W Chambers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 W Chambers St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 W Chambers St. is pet friendly.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. offer parking?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not offer parking.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have a pool?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not have a pool.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have accessible units?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 W Chambers St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 W Chambers St. does not have units with air conditioning.

