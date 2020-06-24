Rent Calculator
2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:32 AM
2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue
2222 East Saint Anne Avenue
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
2222 East Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Jade Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath, Pantry, 2 car garage. Corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue have any available units?
2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue have?
Some of 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 E SAINT ANNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
