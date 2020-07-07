All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2219 East Claire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2219 East Claire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2219 East Claire Drive

2219 East Claire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2219 East Claire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phoenix, AZ and offers 1,340 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 East Claire Drive have any available units?
2219 East Claire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 East Claire Drive have?
Some of 2219 East Claire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 East Claire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2219 East Claire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 East Claire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 East Claire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2219 East Claire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2219 East Claire Drive offers parking.
Does 2219 East Claire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 East Claire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 East Claire Drive have a pool?
No, 2219 East Claire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2219 East Claire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2219 East Claire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 East Claire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 East Claire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College