All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2217 E CACTUS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2217 E CACTUS Road
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

2217 E CACTUS Road

2217 East Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2217 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Refurbished units, all tile flooring. Includes private patio and storage closet. Laundery facilites onside. MOVE IN READY! No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 E CACTUS Road have any available units?
2217 E CACTUS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 E CACTUS Road have?
Some of 2217 E CACTUS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 E CACTUS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2217 E CACTUS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 E CACTUS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2217 E CACTUS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2217 E CACTUS Road offer parking?
No, 2217 E CACTUS Road does not offer parking.
Does 2217 E CACTUS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 E CACTUS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 E CACTUS Road have a pool?
No, 2217 E CACTUS Road does not have a pool.
Does 2217 E CACTUS Road have accessible units?
No, 2217 E CACTUS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 E CACTUS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 E CACTUS Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College