Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211

2216 East Eugie Terrace · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2216 East Eugie Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sun Sand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Two bedroom apartment at Cave Creek and Greenway! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home is an upstairs unit. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, one bath, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Fresh interior paint throughout. Onsite community laundry. Water/sewer charge per month is $40. Trash is $15 per month. Tenant pays electric. Storage unit available also! No pets. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $750 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 have any available units?
2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 have?
Some of 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 currently offering any rent specials?
2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 pet-friendly?
No, 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 offer parking?
Yes, 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 does offer parking.
Does 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 have a pool?
No, 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 does not have a pool.
Does 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 have accessible units?
No, 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211 has units with dishwashers.
