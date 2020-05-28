2216 E Eugie Ter Apt 211

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Two bedroom apartment at Cave Creek and Greenway! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home is an upstairs unit. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, one bath, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Fresh interior paint throughout. Onsite community laundry. Water/sewer charge per month is $40. Trash is $15 per month. Tenant pays electric. Storage unit available also! No pets. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $750 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



