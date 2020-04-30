All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2215 West Augusta Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2215 West Augusta Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:39 AM

2215 West Augusta Avenue

2215 West Augusta Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1645849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2215 West Augusta Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and sunny condo with garage parking included!
Beautiful condo in Ukrainian Village with 1200 square feet of living space! Features include hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer & 1 garage parking space. Boasting a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite and cherry cabinets, perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with marble master bath complete with jacuzzi tub. Two private decks - one located off living room and one off master bedroom (with access from hallway)! Amazing location in the heart of Ukrainian Village, just 2 blocks from restaurants and nightlife on Division Street and Chicago Avenue and 2 blocks from Chicago Avenue #66 bus stop and Damen Bus stop! Easy access to downtown and to the highway.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 West Augusta Avenue have any available units?
2215 West Augusta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 West Augusta Avenue have?
Some of 2215 West Augusta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 West Augusta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2215 West Augusta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 West Augusta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2215 West Augusta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2215 West Augusta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2215 West Augusta Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2215 West Augusta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 West Augusta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 West Augusta Avenue have a pool?
No, 2215 West Augusta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2215 West Augusta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2215 West Augusta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 West Augusta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 West Augusta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2215 West Augusta Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity