2215 West Augusta Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Bright and sunny condo with garage parking included!

Beautiful condo in Ukrainian Village with 1200 square feet of living space! Features include hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer & 1 garage parking space. Boasting a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite and cherry cabinets, perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with marble master bath complete with jacuzzi tub. Two private decks - one located off living room and one off master bedroom (with access from hallway)! Amazing location in the heart of Ukrainian Village, just 2 blocks from restaurants and nightlife on Division Street and Chicago Avenue and 2 blocks from Chicago Avenue #66 bus stop and Damen Bus stop! Easy access to downtown and to the highway.

