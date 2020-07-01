All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2211 West Morrow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2211 West Morrow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2211 West Morrow Drive

2211 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2211 West Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 West Morrow Drive have any available units?
2211 West Morrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2211 West Morrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2211 West Morrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 West Morrow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 West Morrow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2211 West Morrow Drive offer parking?
No, 2211 West Morrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2211 West Morrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 West Morrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 West Morrow Drive have a pool?
No, 2211 West Morrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2211 West Morrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2211 West Morrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 West Morrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 West Morrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 West Morrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 West Morrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College