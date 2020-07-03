2210 N DAYTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available Now, just in time for Thanksgiving! Fresh, open concept & lots of natural light. Spacious family room & eat-in kitchen featuring white shaker cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in microwave & island w/ breakfast bar. Plank tile flooring, recessed lighting, updated fixtures & ceiling fans throughout. Large master suite features walk-in shower w/ bench seating, double sink vanity, walk-in closet and French doors that lead to an inviting backyard w/ artificial turf accented w/ paver patio surrounded w/ decorative rock. Brand new A/C w/ Nest thermostat. Security system included. Washer & Dryer included. November FREE w/ approved application! Landscaping is scheduled. Coronado District Location! Phoenix City Tax: 2.3 %, Mo Admin: 2%