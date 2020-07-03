All apartments in Phoenix
2210 N DAYTON Street

2210 North Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 North Dayton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Now, just in time for Thanksgiving! Fresh, open concept & lots of natural light. Spacious family room & eat-in kitchen featuring white shaker cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in microwave & island w/ breakfast bar. Plank tile flooring, recessed lighting, updated fixtures & ceiling fans throughout. Large master suite features walk-in shower w/ bench seating, double sink vanity, walk-in closet and French doors that lead to an inviting backyard w/ artificial turf accented w/ paver patio surrounded w/ decorative rock. Brand new A/C w/ Nest thermostat. Security system included. Washer & Dryer included. November FREE w/ approved application! Landscaping is scheduled. Coronado District Location! Phoenix City Tax: 2.3 %, Mo Admin: 2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 N DAYTON Street have any available units?
2210 N DAYTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 N DAYTON Street have?
Some of 2210 N DAYTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 N DAYTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2210 N DAYTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 N DAYTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2210 N DAYTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2210 N DAYTON Street offer parking?
No, 2210 N DAYTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 2210 N DAYTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 N DAYTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 N DAYTON Street have a pool?
No, 2210 N DAYTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 2210 N DAYTON Street have accessible units?
No, 2210 N DAYTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 N DAYTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 N DAYTON Street has units with dishwashers.

