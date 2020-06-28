All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

2210 N. 84th Avenue

2210 North 84th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2210 North 84th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with split floor plan and fenced backyard with covered patio. Conveniently located near Ak-Chin Pavilion and has quick access to the I-10. Call Heather at 480-593-4755 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 N. 84th Avenue have any available units?
2210 N. 84th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 N. 84th Avenue have?
Some of 2210 N. 84th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 N. 84th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2210 N. 84th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 N. 84th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 N. 84th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2210 N. 84th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2210 N. 84th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2210 N. 84th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 N. 84th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 N. 84th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2210 N. 84th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2210 N. 84th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2210 N. 84th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 N. 84th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 N. 84th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
