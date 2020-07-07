Rent Calculator
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 9
2210 E MARMORA Street
2210 East Marmora Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2210 East Marmora Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cactus Gardens
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
parking
NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT! MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 CLOSETS AND SPACIOUS BATHROOM. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH W/D HOOKUPS ONLY. HUGE BACKYARD!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 2210 E MARMORA Street have any available units?
2210 E MARMORA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2210 E MARMORA Street have?
Some of 2210 E MARMORA Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2210 E MARMORA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2210 E MARMORA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 E MARMORA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2210 E MARMORA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2210 E MARMORA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2210 E MARMORA Street offers parking.
Does 2210 E MARMORA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 E MARMORA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 E MARMORA Street have a pool?
No, 2210 E MARMORA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2210 E MARMORA Street have accessible units?
No, 2210 E MARMORA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 E MARMORA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 E MARMORA Street has units with dishwashers.
