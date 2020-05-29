All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:25 PM

2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue

2209 West Le Marche Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2209 West Le Marche Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to this 3 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage privately tucked away home in the gated Northgate subdivision. Schools are John Jacob Elementary, Mountain Sky Middle and Thunderbird High. You are minutes away from I-17 and Loop 101.Open and airy allows for entertaining whether you are in the living room, dining room or kitchen. The kitchen offers a walk-in pantry, very large island and window over the sink. Laundry is downstairs. This well maintained home comes with private patio and is a must see today. Northgate community offers a pool/spa, biking/walking trails and children's playground. Nearby entertainment includes AMC Deer Valley Theater, many restaurants and Turf Paradise. 3 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue have any available units?
2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue have?
Some of 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue has a pool.
Does 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
