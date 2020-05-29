2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage privately tucked away home in the gated Northgate subdivision. Schools are John Jacob Elementary, Mountain Sky Middle and Thunderbird High. You are minutes away from I-17 and Loop 101.Open and airy allows for entertaining whether you are in the living room, dining room or kitchen. The kitchen offers a walk-in pantry, very large island and window over the sink. Laundry is downstairs. This well maintained home comes with private patio and is a must see today. Northgate community offers a pool/spa, biking/walking trails and children's playground. Nearby entertainment includes AMC Deer Valley Theater, many restaurants and Turf Paradise. 3 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.