2209 N. Dayton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

Downtown Furnished Home - Spectacular, Remodeled fully furnished, 2BD/2BA Historic Bungalow in the Coronado Historic District! INCL utilities, Wifi, linen for short term rentals. Living room with Wood floors and wood paneled ceilings, large master with new gorgeous full bath addition & walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen w/Stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top stove, white cabs, quartz counters. Large guest room & 2nd bathroom. Live/Work! Walk to shops, dining, pubs, Light Rail, Banner Hospital, Downtown ASU campus, Chase Field & everything downtown. Won't Last!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5005100)