Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2209 N. Dayton Street

2209 North Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2209 North Dayton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Downtown Furnished Home - Spectacular, Remodeled fully furnished, 2BD/2BA Historic Bungalow in the Coronado Historic District! INCL utilities, Wifi, linen for short term rentals. Living room with Wood floors and wood paneled ceilings, large master with new gorgeous full bath addition & walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen w/Stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top stove, white cabs, quartz counters. Large guest room & 2nd bathroom. Live/Work! Walk to shops, dining, pubs, Light Rail, Banner Hospital, Downtown ASU campus, Chase Field & everything downtown. Won't Last!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5005100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 N. Dayton Street have any available units?
2209 N. Dayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 N. Dayton Street have?
Some of 2209 N. Dayton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 N. Dayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2209 N. Dayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 N. Dayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 N. Dayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2209 N. Dayton Street offer parking?
No, 2209 N. Dayton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2209 N. Dayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 N. Dayton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 N. Dayton Street have a pool?
No, 2209 N. Dayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2209 N. Dayton Street have accessible units?
No, 2209 N. Dayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 N. Dayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 N. Dayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
