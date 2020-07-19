All apartments in Phoenix
2206 S 105th Dr
2206 S 105th Dr

2206 South 105th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2206 South 105th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Estrella Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2538530b8 ----

Upgraded 4 Bedroom In Tolleson!

Very spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath 3110 Sqft. Large grass backyard. Upgraded kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen island with stone look. Take a tour today, this house won\'t last long.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS: Pets only 20lb or less

PET RESTRICTIONS: 20 lb or less, No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Quiet residential neighborhood

FLOORING:Carpet,laminate,tile

GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage, drive way

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT:2003

YARD:Desert landsaping, grass in back

Additional Amenities: Large island in kitchen, RV gate, upgraded kitchen and baths.

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

