2206 S 105th Dr

Amenities
Upgraded 4 Bedroom In Tolleson!
Very spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath 3110 Sqft. Large grass backyard. Upgraded kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen island with stone look. Take a tour today, this house won\'t last long.
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS: Pets only 20lb or less
PET RESTRICTIONS: 20 lb or less, No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION: Quiet residential neighborhood
FLOORING:Carpet,laminate,tile
GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage, drive way
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT:2003
YARD:Desert landsaping, grass in back
Additional Amenities: Large island in kitchen, RV gate, upgraded kitchen and baths.
12 Months
Dryer