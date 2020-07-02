All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

2205 W Adams St

2205 West Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

2205 West Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Available 11/01/19 Cottage Adams Street - Property Id: 165880

This quaint little studio sits on a large lot with private and gated parking. Brand new appliances. 1.8 miles from downtown Phoenix and 5 miles to the Phoenix International Airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165880p
Property Id 165880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5206185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 W Adams St have any available units?
2205 W Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 W Adams St have?
Some of 2205 W Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 W Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
2205 W Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 W Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 2205 W Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2205 W Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 2205 W Adams St offers parking.
Does 2205 W Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 W Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 W Adams St have a pool?
No, 2205 W Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 2205 W Adams St have accessible units?
No, 2205 W Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 W Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 W Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

