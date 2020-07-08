All apartments in Phoenix
22048 N. 30th Ln.

22048 North 30th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22048 North 30th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Three Bedroom Townhome - North Phoenix - Two Car Garage - Casa Del Rockridge
Rural Neighborhood
North Phoenix

Price
$1400.00 per month

Features
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
Two Story, detached townhome
Open concept living room/kitchen
Tons of windows - Flooding with natural light
Eat-in style kitchen
All tile lower level
Tile & carpet upstairs
Newer cabinets and counter-tops
Brand new, stainless appliances
Shower/tub in master bathroom
Huge master bedroom walk-in closet
Powder room on main level
All bedrooms on second floor
Full size washer/dryer hookups
Tons of storage
Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Microwave in unit
Resident pays electric to APS and water to City of Phoenix
Attached 2 car garage
+ Driveway parking space
Tons of street guest parking
Private Backyard
HOA Neighborhood

12 month lease option available. Renter's insurance required.

Move in costs = $1,400 deposit & first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold apartment for up to two weeks.

No pets allowed.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.

Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170
Equal Housing Opportunity

Designated Broker Diana Creason

(RLNE5763153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22048 N. 30th Ln. have any available units?
22048 N. 30th Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22048 N. 30th Ln. have?
Some of 22048 N. 30th Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22048 N. 30th Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
22048 N. 30th Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22048 N. 30th Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22048 N. 30th Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 22048 N. 30th Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 22048 N. 30th Ln. offers parking.
Does 22048 N. 30th Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22048 N. 30th Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22048 N. 30th Ln. have a pool?
No, 22048 N. 30th Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 22048 N. 30th Ln. have accessible units?
No, 22048 N. 30th Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 22048 N. 30th Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22048 N. 30th Ln. has units with dishwashers.

