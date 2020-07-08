22048 N. 30th Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Three Bedroom Townhome - North Phoenix - Two Car Garage - Casa Del Rockridge

Rural Neighborhood

North Phoenix



Price

$1400.00 per month



Features

3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms

Two Story, detached townhome

Open concept living room/kitchen

Tons of windows - Flooding with natural light

Eat-in style kitchen

All tile lower level

Tile & carpet upstairs

Newer cabinets and counter-tops

Brand new, stainless appliances

Shower/tub in master bathroom

Huge master bedroom walk-in closet

Powder room on main level

All bedrooms on second floor

Full size washer/dryer hookups

Tons of storage

Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Microwave in unit

Resident pays electric to APS and water to City of Phoenix

Attached 2 car garage

+ Driveway parking space

Tons of street guest parking

Private Backyard

HOA Neighborhood



12 month lease option available. Renter's insurance required.



Move in costs = $1,400 deposit & first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold apartment for up to two weeks.



No pets allowed.



No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.



Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170

Equal Housing Opportunity



Designated Broker Diana Creason



(RLNE5763153)