22048 N. 30th Ln.

Three Bedroom Townhome - North Phoenix - Two Car Garage - Casa Del Rockridge
Rural Neighborhood
North Phoenix
Price
$1400.00 per month
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
Two Story, detached townhome
Open concept living room/kitchen
Tons of windows - Flooding with natural light
Eat-in style kitchen
All tile lower level
Tile & carpet upstairs
Newer cabinets and counter-tops
Brand new, stainless appliances
Shower/tub in master bathroom
Huge master bedroom walk-in closet
Powder room on main level
All bedrooms on second floor
Full size washer/dryer hookups
Tons of storage
Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Microwave in unit
Resident pays electric to APS and water to City of Phoenix
Attached 2 car garage
+ Driveway parking space
Tons of street guest parking
Private Backyard
HOA Neighborhood
12 month lease option available. Renter's insurance required.
Move in costs = $1,400 deposit & first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold apartment for up to two weeks.
No pets allowed.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.
Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170
